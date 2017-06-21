Govt. Urged To Finalize Child Welfare Policy

By Sylvester Samba.



A child right group, Defence for Children International-Sierra Leone has called on the Ernest Bai Koroma led administration to give urgent consideration to the finalization and adoption of the National Child Welfare Policy thereby ensuring that it is concertedly implemented by all ministries, departments and agencies concerned.

According to a press release issued in commemoration of this year’s Day of the African Child, DCI-SL stated that the implementation of the Child Welfare Policy will streamline investment in families thereby reducing vulnerabilities of children as well as increasing their chances of survival and development.

The press release further pleaded with the government to accelerate efforts towards the effective protection and empowerment of all children in Sierra Leone. “Remove all barriers that discriminate against certain categories of children from accessing education and other essential services…Implement the 2016 Concluding Observations of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child which urges the Sierra Leone government to ensure that pregnant girls and adolescent mothers are supported and assisted in continuing their education in mainstream schools… Harmonize national and customary laws on child marriage to unconditionally prohibit marriage under 18 years of age, and make specific provisions for victims’ rehabilitation and reintegration”, the press release added.

DCI-SL further explained that Children and youth constitute the most significant foundation of any nation. In this regard, the child right group reiterated that the government of Sierra Leone needs to strengthen its efforts to fully address the conditions, root causes and vulnerabilities that make children prone to various forms of abuse, violence, exploitation and neglect.

“Over the past six months, DCI-SL has provided social and legal support to over 300 child victims of violence, exploitation and neglect, and works with key stakeholders at community, district and national level to improve prevention and protection mechanisms for children…By committing to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the government of Sierra Leone sent a strong message that no one shall be left behind.

Yet, DCI-SL remains concerned over the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals in Sierra Leone since many preconditions, including programmes and interventions by the government aiming to address underlying vulnerabilities and foster the empowerment of children, families and communities are still quite limited”, the press release maintained.