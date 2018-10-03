Gov’t, World Bank Sign US$22M Youth Project

By Sylvester Samba.

The Government of Sierra Leone and the World Bank have both signed a US$22 million project which aims at providing the necessary skills to youth so that they can be gainfully employed.

The signing ceremony which took place on Tuesday 2nd October, 2018 at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Finance was done by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa and World Bank Country Manager, Gayle H. Martin.

Mr. JJ Saffa told the World Bank Country Manger that, his government is very appreciative of the support given by her organization. He lamented that youth unemployment has been a crisis and a security threat in the country.

The Finance Minister maintained that his government is determined to improve on the human capital in the country. He said they will do all they can in making sure that the youth learn the necessary skills needed to empower themselves. The project is particularly meant for youths.

The World Bank Country Manager, Gayle H. Martin said that The Bank is very pleased to support the new government in their bid to improve the lives of its citizens.

The Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Prof. Aiah Gbakima welcomed the project, noting that it will definitely transform the lives of the youths as youth unemployment is a major threat to national security.