Grafton Chairman Appears In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………..

The Chairman of the Grafton Community in Freetown, Mr. Timothy Mustapha Swaray last week appeared before Justice John Bosco Allieu to testify on a murder matter involving an ex- military officer who was alleged to have murdered his biological mother.

In his evidence in court, the first prosecution witness, Mr. Timothy Swaray said he knows the accused and the deceased as residents within the said community in Freetown.

The witness said he recalled on the 11th February 2016, whilst at his C.R.S Freedom West Drive residence in Grafton when a group of women arrived and reported the incident.

He said he had cause to follow the women at the scene of crime where he met the accused, Dauda Sesay beign arrested by some irate youth.

The witness continued that upon having discussion with the accused, the accused confessed to him to have killed his mother, Yealie Sesay of the same address at Grafton.

The witness added that upon entring the house, he met the deceased lying half naked on the floor dead.

The matter was then reported at the Grafton Police Post where a statement was obtained from him.

The accused after a preliminary investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court No.2 at Ross Road presided over by Magistrate Mohamed Seray Wurie was committed to the High Court without bail for trial.

The accused is standing trial on one count of murder contrary to law. He is represented by Legal Aid Lawyer C. Tucker and prosecuted by the State Counsel Lawyer J.M.S. Bull.

The matter was adjourned to the 20th March 2017 for further hearing.