GRAIN OF TRUTH: Agenda For Adversity?

By Rev. S.M. Williams.

The landslide or mudslide that occurred on Mount Sugar Loaf and other places was due to no other factor than NEGLIGENCE. The fact is that due to sycophancy most citizens have been skirting around the issue and blaming citizens as if those concerned are above the law. The SLPP shares this blame but it assumed a new dimension under the incumbent regime. Euphemisms could not address this aberration that has been going on over the years. The occurrence was inform and in fact due to the cause and effect law of physics. It may also be due to the violation of natural laws.

The senseless talk of making politics out of national issues should be avoided by people who ought to find out the meaning of the word POLITICS before they embark on their blabbing.

According to the 21st century Oxford English Dictionary politics means “the science and art of government” among other things. So what is this hullabaloo about a national disaster being politicized! Come off it!

The tragedy has forced one of Sierra Leonean’s leading columnists Dr. Sama Banya to come out of retirement erupting on the issue like an extinct volcano. His warnings decades ago were reiterated by Dr. Julius Spencer and in greater detail by the investigative columnist Andrew Keili. It is true that the APC government is a listening government without adding that their listening like their presidential candidacy is selective. They would not listen to anything that would not bolster their immediate election victory at the polls. The trash that was told to a BBC interviewer by the Presidential Spokesman that residents chased out a team that asked them to relocate was dismissed out of hand by the interviewer. Since when has cure been better than prevention? For a reminder let me quote from what I wrote in this medium under the caption. “Exemptions from the Paopa Trunk Road Toll” as follows: ‘It is understandable for individual citizens to be lawless due to drugs and other kindred factors but when a whole elected government decides to be rule-of-law breaking it is high time to stop it in its tracks. That was published on July 5, 2017.

There has been a great lot of overlapping of functions in a bid to find jobs for the boys. Aside from the Organization of National Security (O.N.S) there is the National Protected Area Authority (NPAA) and the Environmental Protection Au8thotity (EPA). They just keep falling over one another. How many more sinecures are we set to have?

The declaration of a State of Emergency was done seemingly reluctantly after pleadings by the media and concerned citizens in spite of the tears shed. That action ought to have been spontaneous in preference to what Dr. Spencer referred to as crocodile tears. Aside from the flags at half mast the Sate of Mourning was more cosmetic than palpable. It was business as usual. A public holiday would have done the trick. People should know what a

State of Mourning entails if we are not merely to be aping other countries. The minute’s silence was more futile. It can only be useful in a gathering and not when people are eking out a living. Why declare it?

Low cost housing has never been a priority for this government. This has been exemplified by NASSIT which has exhibited their elitist tendencies by building semi-palaces out of the reach of the common people. They follow the footsteps of their government which is an oligarchy. They wouldn’t care two hoots if half of citizens in Freetown live in slum conditions.

As long as it is well with their souls they are not bothered. Now much emphasis is being put on the fact that victims of the disaster are being buried with dignity. It should have been for better to honour those victims when they were alive than to give them posthumous honours.

By the negligence of this government for political gain a people has wasted away. Hundreds of potential votes would not now be cast. The Ministry of Housing and Country Planning seems to be in an unplanned state as the demographics of Sierra Leone is changing inexorably at lightning speed especially in the capital. They too seem to be in conflict with the Ministry of Lands. Too much governance!

Under the APC regime we have suffered from one adversity too many. That’s too bad. Enough is enough.

Be on the lookout for my next article to be titled: Why God Permitted the Disaster.