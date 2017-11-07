GRAIN OF TRUTH: Coping With Disappointment Dedicated To Failed Flag Bearers

By Rev. S.M. Williams.

You may be wondering why so many people some of whom had the slimmest of chances would vie for the Presidency of this land.

And when you consider that all of them live luxurious lives your consternation grows. It is usual for the down-and-out to think that if only they had an iota of what those bidders had they would never seek such an office but it does not work that way. “The imbecility of men is always inviting the impudence of power” wrote H.W. Emerson Its all about lording it over others. That’s the delight for which all sorts of undignified and irrational things are done.

What is curious over the flag bearer race of the APC in particular is that the most obvious candidates lost and the candidate that did bit not raise a whirlwind was chosen giving credence to the maxim that the unexpected always happens. It was a huge risk for some who resigned from lucrative jobs which they may never get again even if the APC is returned to power. Among them were female candidates who thought that even if they would not be considered for the presidency they would at least be considered for the Vice-Presidency. It was not to be. The SLPP contest would only have made news if the obvious candidate Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio had lost. This is not to say that his co-contestants did not suffer from the agony of losing. The losers have been subjected to mockery and reckless innuendos peddled by their stony adversaries. The disappointment cut across the flag bearers of the APC and SLPP and is therefore non-partisan. Sometimes it is necessary to think nationally. In this regard let us empathize with them as compatriots.

In spite of their tours to persuade sections of the electorate not to defect they themselves need counseling. They cannot pretend not to be distraught. They are partly broken people putting on a brave over what they couldn’t help. There is not a fiercier hell than the failures in a great pursuit. The need trauma healing for these failed flag bearers cannot be more urgent.

If precedents are anything to go by there are a few to kindle their spirits. Ernest Koroma’s first shot at the presidency was a failure. He was trounced by a landslide which should have deterred any faint-hearted man from trying again, Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada, Bio is to gun for the third time in March 2018 while the fate of Charles Margai is uncertain.

Believers in God among the flag bearers know that God has the final say for those who trust in him. This is not to say that all rulers are appointed by God. Unbelievers or nominal believers would only have themselves to blame for depending on fetish priests. They are advised to change their attitudes and have faith in the Almighty God.

“Failure is in a sense, the highway to success … as every discovery of what is false leads us to seek earnestly after what is true and every fresh experience points out some form of error which we shall afterward carefully avoid”- Keats.

Hope is the last thing extinguished in the heart of man. Dum Spiro, Spero (while there is life there is hope). Blessed is he who expects nothing for he shall never be disappointed. Samura Kamara expected nothing and was not disappointed.