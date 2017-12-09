Guest Writer A Cursory Glance At Dr. Prince Harding’s Leadership Style

Sequel to our Wednesday’s publication in which we reported that a group of thugs attacked the National Treasurer of the SLPP, the Global Times has been inundated with calls by concerned members of the party, all pointing accusing fingers at the National Chairman and Leader, Dr. Prince Alex Harding for allegedly inciting and condoning violence at the SLPP Headquarters.

Mrs. Martha Kanagbo, the National Treasurer was attacked by a group of thugs on Tuesday at the SLPP Headquarters, the second in less than a month and the third since the SLPP Convention ended in Kenema in September this year.

Christian Leigh, a non-elected official of the party, who allegedly led the group of hoodlums, was overheard by all including our reporter as saying that Dr. Harding actually ordered him to break in to the office which was locked at the time.

The National Treasurer was out of the office at the time of the break-in and our reporter who was present confirmed that on her return later that day, the thugs physically blocked her from entering her office.

Dr. Harding who is in London as part of Brig. Bio’s official delegation could not be reached for his reaction. But sources close to him said that he was willing to react when he returns.

However, Global Times has been given detailed account of how the new man at the helm is making life difficult for people who did not support his Chairmanship aspiration in Kenema.

According to sources, while others are busy mobilizing support for the SLPP and its Presidential candidate, Dr. Harding is allegedly busy throwing spanners in to the work.

Immediately after he was declared National Chairman and Leader of the party, Dr. Harding is reported to have issued letters of dismissal to about seven staff members all of whom he accused of not supporting him for the position of Chairman/Leader.

Sources also confirmed that the National Chairman has employed a deliberate tactic to keep the hard working National Women’s Leader, Madam Fatmata Sawaneh and the Young Generation Leader, Musa Moiguah out of the limelight.

The long serving National Administrative Officer of the party, Alhaji Brima Koroma suffered humiliation of his life when he had his personal effects thrown out of his office to pave the way for Dr. Harding’s sidekick to take up the job, the Global Times can authoritatively report.

Hon. Emma Kowa, since her defeat in Kenema for the post of National Women’s Leader has refused to work with and even cooperate with the woman that defeated her in Kenema.

She has set up a parallel body within the party that has posed a serious unrest within the Women’s Wing of the party.

Hon. Emma Kowa enjoys VIP treatment in the party because of her special relationship with some well placed people within the party’s flag bearer’s inner circle.

Although the National Campaign Chairman, Dr. Alie Kabba played down the impact of the internal wrangling within the party, many SLPP members have condemned the Chairman’s actions describing them as improper, uncalled for and untimely especially as elections are just around the corner.

Dr. Harding was elected National Chairman/Leader in September this year, with high expectation of propelling the party to victory but his recent antics proves that he is now in fact becoming a liability instead of an asset to the SLPP Presidential candidate.

In our next edition, we will be looking at the finances of the party since Dr. Harding took over from Chief Somano Kapen.