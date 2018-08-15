Guinean National Sentenced

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Principal Magistrate, Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday sentenced a Guinean woman, Madam Fatoumata Balde, a resident of Cosa Conakry to a jail term of three months or pays a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Leones.

The convict on the 10th August 2018 was arrested in Freetown by Detective Police Officers for being in possession of an Australian citizen`s passport bearing her name and photo and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines ticket with booking reference PPLRLK dated 25th July 2018. She attempted to travel outside Sierra Leone with an alleged stolen Passport without lawful authority.

The suspect was after investigation conducted by the police, finally charged to court on a criminal offence of possession of a Passport suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained contrary to Section 13 (1) of the summary conviction offences cap 37 of 1960 Act as amended by the summary conviction offences Act of 1966.

The particulars of offence state that, the accused person on the 29th July 2018 at the Lungi International Airport in Freetown, Northern Province of Sierra Leone, whilst attempting to travel out of Sierra Leone, was found having in possession of one Republic of Australian passport with number K1280004, bearing the above name and photo reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The accused person who pleaded guilty to the offence as charged was alternatively sentenced.