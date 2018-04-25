Henry Macauley In Hot Soup… Aggreko Contract Is A Bad Deal

In December 2017, the outgoing Minister of Energy, Henry Macauley allegedly pressurized EDSA (Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority) to sign an agreement with Aggreko International Projects Limited for the provision and emergency supply of 20 MW temporary power generation equipment and services in exchange for the sum of US$1,690, 000 (One Million Six Hundred and Ninety Thousand United States Dollars) as Capacity Charge and to further include an Energy Charge of US$0,008/kwh for energy delivered to EDSA.

Many people who are familiar with details of the 60-Page twenty-six week agreement described it as bad for the country. It is even alleged that, Henry Macauley is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this totally flawed agreement between EDSA and Aggreko.

Aggreko was given a blank cheque as far as this agreement is concerned. The company enjoys a lot of tax concessions like the non-payment of GST (Goods and Services Tax)

Part 3.8 of the Agreement reads as follows:

“All amounts payable by the customer under the contract are exclusive of all value added tax and other applicable sales taxes (“GST”). Where any taxable supply for GST purposes is made under the contract by Aggreko to the customer and Aggreko issues a GST invoice, the customer shall pay Aggreko (in addition to, and at the same time as, any other consideration for that supply), the amount of such GST. Where a GST invoice is issued by Aggreko, the customer shall pay to Aggreko such additional amounts in respect of GST as are chargeable on the supply of the services or the Plant at the same time as payment is due for the supply of the services or the Plant. Where no GST invoice is issued by Aggreko, the customer shall pay the applicable GST directly to the relevant Government Tax Authority and provide Aggreko with proof of payment of the applicable GST within 90 (ninety) days of the invoice date”

Part 4.1 also reads as follows:

“As security for its financial obligations under the contract, the customer shall provide Aggreko with an irrevocable on demand bank guarantee in the form set out in Schedule 6 from an international bank acceptable to Aggreko for the amount of US$600,800,00 (Six hundred thousand Eight hundred United States Dollars) which amount or part thereof shall be paid forthwith upon first demand of Aggreko (“the Payment Bank Guarantee”), upon the occurrence of any Event of Default, or a deposit guarantee under the same terms and conditions.

Part 4.3 also reads:

4.3 The customer shall keep the Payment Bank Guarantee or the Existing Payment Bank Guarantee as the case may be, valid throughout the Operational Service Period and until such time as the Plant and each parts thereof has been returned safely to Aggreko nominated depot and the payment obligations of the customer have been met in full”.

Many people have called on the new administration headed by President Brig (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio to dismantle the current top management team at EDSA and dissolve the Board of Directors headed by the frail-looking Kabineh Koroma.

Investigations continue.