High Court Criminal Session Opens

By Fatmata Gbla.



At the first opening of the High Court criminal session of 2018, the Chief Justice, Justice Abdulai Hamid Charm yesterday at the calling over ceremony of four hundred and twenty five (425) fresh indictments discharged larceny, wounding and sexual penetration cases that have been long overdue for trial since 2013.

Abdul Kamara gained his freedom from the Chief Justice after being arrested and charged to court on a preliminary investigation offence of sexual penetration of a child.

The accused persons including Umaru Kamara, Joseph Samba Sesay and Abdul Kamara were after preliminary investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court in Freetown committed to the High Court for trial without bail, and have been on remand at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre awaiting trial.

The accused persons were represented by Legal Aid Board lawyers and prosecuted by state counsels from the Director of Public Prosecution’s Office in Freetown.

Another accused person Daniel Sellu aka “Dust” and seven others have been remanded at the correctional centre on indictment of murder.

The seven accused persons who were to stand trial at the High Court in 2017 in Freetown conspired together to murder and rob the deceased, Zackious Sesay.

The calling over session continues today and the murder matter of the seven accused persons has been adjourned to the 9th October 2018 for trial.