High Court Judge Peeved

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Justice Monfred Sesay yesterday threatened to invite the Director of the Sierra Leone Correctional Service, Mr. Sanpha Bilo Kamara to explain the poor health condition of inmates at the main Correctional Centre.

Justice Monfred Sesay made the statement at the hearing of a criminal matter involving three accused persons of which one of them complained of partial blindness.

According to Justice Sesay, he has been getting lots of complaints from inmates of partial blindness and rumaticsm, this he said, is a serious concern and alarming of which the court demands an explanation from the Director.

He said inmates are supposed to be kept in good health condition to stand trial, but this has been the opposite as most of the inmates that come to stand trial complain of poor health conditions which can be physically seen in some of them by their looks.

State Counsel prosecuting these inmates in court, Lawyer J.A.K Sesay endorsed Justice Sesay`s concern and statement and assured him of engaging the authorities in the Correctional Services.

At the criminal hearings, three accused persons including Ibrahim Sow, Dauda Conteh and Sahr James were convicted on a criminal indictment of conspiracy and shop breaking for which, they pleaded guilty.

In the indictment, the convicts were alleged to have between the 22nd May and 24th July 2014 in Freetown conspired together with others to commit a larceny and break and enter into the shop of Mohamed Thomas, complainant in the matter and therein stole physical cash of over One Hundred and Eleven Million Leones.

The three convicts pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy as they have learnt their lesson at the Correctional Centre and vowed not to commit such offences any more, as they have been in remand since 2014 after a preliminary investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court.

The first and second convicts, according to State Counsel did not have any antecedent of criminal records, unlike the third convict, Sahr James who is awaiting an indictment of possession of small arms.

Ibrahim Sow and Dauda Conteh were sentenced to one year on count one and four year jail term on count two, whilst Sahr James was sentenced to one year on count one and six years on count two to be served concurrently at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

Nigerian National In Cocaine Deal

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Magistrate Bangura yesterday committed Isaac Chukunonso, a Nigerian national and two Sierra Leone Police men to trial at the High Court for alleged possession of cocaine.

The accused persons were committed for trial after a preliminary investigating conducted at the Magistrate Court on related count charges of conspiracy and importation of prohibited drugs of cocaine powder from Guinea to Sierra Leone through the Jendema border.

The first accused person, Isaac Chukunonso was arrested in July 2018 with pallets of cocaine drugs by detective officer attached to the Trans National Organise Crime Unit (TOCU).

Chukunonso was later taken to the TOCU Head office in Freetown together with the above substance as exhibits for further questioning.

At TOCU office, the two accused police officers, Donald Kandeh Zizer and Ibrahim Bangura conspired to steal 18 pallets of the cocaine exhibits weighing 270 kilo grams.

Chukunonso was denied bail and has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre awaiting hearing, whilst the police men were granted bail.