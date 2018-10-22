Higher Education in the New Direction Intonation… If Only President Bio Could Fund Academic Research

By Victor Massaquoi, PhD.



Introduction

It is now crystal clear that even in the 21st century, the struggles for epistemic freedom (unadulterated academic knowledge production) in Africa continue unabated!

In the last 25 years a plethora of inventive studies done by an orchestra of outstanding academic/highly technical outfits: CODESRIA, Commonwealth Universities, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, individual academics/researchers (Massaquoi, 2009) have suggested that countries that have succeeded and continue to succeed, by virtually every given measure/variable analysed, have done so from two undoubtedly appropriate perspectives: research for development and discipline . For example, Singapore, Botswana, Finland, South Korea and selected others, have all improved (see WB, IMF and UNESCO reports, in the last 10 years) their Gross Domestic Products and other critical measures of socio-economic, cultural and political development as a result of Quality Higher Education: Research and Development-production of knowledge.

From research data, between 5-30% of GDP and other resources are applied to Higher Education, but more importantly, Academic Research—the production of empirical (and qualitative) knowledge to facilitate national economic growth and rural social development. And, so, beyond discipline, at the core of this short discourse is my personalpostulation that specific, intentional and pedantically managed financial investment of resources in academic research (within academic institutions and outside) would transform Sierra Leone beyond her wildest imagination. It took Singapore about 40 years to be where she is now today. It’s about commitment, drive, selflessness and good heads around the political leadership of this country. This piece will now briefly discuss two key factors stifling academic research production in our colleges and by extension outside of academia: funding and politics.

Discussion

The truism that without useable knowledge, produced by robust and credible sources, the people perish, is relevant to this dialogical prose. Several national (Sierra Leonean) academics like Fyle, Sankoh, Nicole, Francis, Bangura, Muana…, who have managed to produce seminal works (in statistics, history, peace education, chemistry and …), over the years, have asked the same question I have been asking: how much does our government spend on educational research and knowledge production? This seemingly simple question is difficult to answer for many countries, especially Sierra Leone, with weak sustainable systems to collect, disseminate and analyze data on education financing. To gain a complete picture of education spending in a country like Sierra Leone, the statisticsoffice must gather data from various sources, often using different data classification systems for easy reference and analysis. One thing I have noticed is that to find relatively comprehensive data on education spending by households or non-governmental organizations has been extremely challenging.

According to Kerrigan (2016), his characterization of academic funding as financialization of academic knowledge is apt, noting that cultural implication of a general scenario wherein the financialisation of academic knowledge suggests a marketplace where the logic of sales, economic competition and entrepreneurship shape and determine what become the dominant ideas in society. In other words those who fund academic research calls the tune. Other academics and industry supporters, like myself, believe in government funding of research and knowledge production, but should be done with 99% independence, free from influence, otherwise the private sector and foreign investment entities will dominate the production of knowledge to their advantage.

On politics and epistemic freedom/knowledge production, Dr RamolaRamtohul (2015), observed that for African universities to cope and compete with relatively adequately public funding of western knowledge production, national governments must drastically reduce who and what should be researched and for what purpose. With a comprehensive reduction of government interference, the results would not be skewed to favour what government wants.

Recently, I had a discussion with a senior government official to fund an academic/knowledge production concept note I presented to him. His first reaction was, what is there for the Government? What role are we (Government) going to play in the design and dissemination of the findings? These were/are legitimate questions but with the potential for political interference.

We should know, for example, that the speeches the President and his Ministers present within and outside of Sierra Leone are informed by quantitative and qualitative data/information gleaned from research works.

Conclusion

The above arguments/situations, therefore,offervery little hope for African countries (academics), especially Sierra Leone, to compete in the global knowledge economy, given the vain refrain we (academics/researchers) hear every day on the corridors of our colleges: there is no money and there are other socio-economic priorities. Well, any reasonable intellectual (or even a high school dropout) would simply surmise that:political leaders/managers are able to prioritize because researchers provide the required information/data, which are analysed and presented to policy makers to facilitate decision making. Like the Appreciative Inquiry concept suggests, as a country, high level investment in research would:

Debunk many irresponsible notions that majority of the academics in Sierra Leone are lazy Harness the ability to bring out the best of our institutions and the academics therein Galvanize the wholepower, willpower and waypower to develop relevant strategies, motivate our would-be researchers and magnify our strength, resources to support our efforts