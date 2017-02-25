“Homosexuality Is Shameful” -Says Anglican Bishop

By Sylvester Samba………………………..

The Anglican Bishop of Freetown Diocese Rt. Rev. Thomas A. L. Wilson has strongly condemned homosexuality in the Anglican Church. According to Rt. Rev. Wilson, since homosexuality has been made a social justice issue in the secular realm, the church is placed in a state of confusion or dilemma and becomes afraid of being accused of “social injustice’’ and victimization of gay and lesbians.

The Anglican Bishop who was speaking at the 2nd triennial sessions of Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Freetown on the 21st February 2017 at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Freetown said Homosexuality in certain communities is no longer viewed as something shameful and sinful; and homosexuals have adopted an open lifestyle describing their otherwise shameful practice in more positive term as

“gay”. He further explained that in most western communities, homosexual begins with a political pressure group fighting for “human rights’’ and “social justice’’.

“Social justice arguments are so effective that the group succeeds in having “rights legislation’’ passed in their favour… Those who detest and condemn the practice are called “homophobic’’ and in these communities, it is homophobia and not homosexually that is treated with contempt”, Rt. Rev. Wilson noted. The Anglican Bishop added that homosexuals with same-sex marriage have been consistently condemned in Africa by African Traditional Religions, Christianity and Islam.

“To make everyone “comfortable’’ and the efforts to avoid confrontation, most churches feel condone what the Bible describes as sin…Besides, some churches feel that abiding strictly to Biblical principles would make them lose membership in churches that are already shrinking in size… We as Christian churches therefore seek to reach out to all who are under the bondage of sin with the undiluted Gospel of Jesus”.