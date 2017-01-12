Hon. Chernor Bah: APC’s Golden Boy

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament in the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hon. Chernor Bah (the MP representing Constituency 110 in the Western Area) was recently named by ECOMEDIA Group as one of the most influential Sierra Leoneans in 2016. “I was not surprised after hearing the news because Chericoco deserves such an enviable award”, noted a member of the APC Party.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament haS been complementing the Agenda for Change and Agenda for Prosperity of His Excellency the President, Dr. Ernest BaiKoroma moderately and patriotically without any iota of propaganda.

The impact this young Politician has been making in the lives of most Sierra Leoneans has been unprecedented to an extent that he is even admired by some members of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party in Parliament.

In fact, it is on record in 2012 that SLPP MPs in Parliament overwhelmingly supported the nomination of Hon. Chericoco to serve as Deputy Speaker of Parliament following the death of the late Hon. Chukuma Johnson. The SLPP MPs described Chericoco as “a man of nationalistic character” whom they had no doubt is competent to serve as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Parliament.

Honourable Chernor Bah popularly known as Chericoco is a household name in Sierra Leone today not because of his achievements in politics, but also because he has over the years manifested patriotism in almost all sectors of society ranging from Education, Health, Infrastructure and Sports.

EDUCATION

In terms of Education, it is amazing for our readers to know that since Hon. Chernor Bah became a Member of Parliament in 2007, education has been one of his priorities thus complementing the work of President Koroma.

Hundreds of vulnerable young people (both present and past students) that cut across all tribes in Sierra Leone’s tertiary institutions such as Fourah Bay College, Milton Margai, the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) have benefited from financial support given by to them Chericoco which has not been reported by the press.

In December 2016, one hundred and fifty pupils of Constituency 110 (the Constituency of the Hon. Deputy Speaker) benefited from the 7th annual Chericoco scholarships package, which include school bags, school materials and a token of two hundred thousand Leones each. The process of selection was reportedly done by community stakeholders who presented the names of those that were doing well in schools in the Constituency.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Infrastructure is one of the major priorities of the Koroma administration and Hon. Chericoco has done very well in alleviating the needs of his constituents since he was elected Member of Parliament in 2007.

Residents of Constituency 110 told this medium that Hon. Bah has helped them greatly in constructing their roads, water wells and bridges since they elected him MP in 2007. They described him as a man chosen by God to redeem their Constituency.

HEALTH

In the area of Health, the Honourable Deputy Speaker of Parliament has also been supporting his constituents.

In December 2016, he made a surprise visit at the Wilberforce Hospital popularly known as 34 Hospital and donated Christmas gifts worth millions of Leones in cash to patients admitted to the hospital.

SPORTS

In the area of sports, Chericoco pioneered the Ernest Bai Koroma Trophy in 2009.

For the past seven years, the EBK Trophy which is always held in December in Makeni, the home town of President Koroma has been remarkable.

In fact many people believe that the EBK Tournament contributed greatly in enhancing Koroma’s re-election in 2012 as it was crystal clear that the incumbent President campaigned with football which helped in galvanizing youths across the country to vote for the APC overwhelmingly at that election.

It is therefore safe to state that Hon. Chernor Bah is indeed a role model and one of the very few young and dynamic Politicians worth emulating and no doubt is a gem for the ruling APC Party whom some political analysts have described as “the golden boy of the APC” and if utilized strategically in the forthcoming Presidential elections in Sierra Leone would go a long way to give the party another overwhelming victory in 2018.