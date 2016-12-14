Hon. Chernor Bah Presents 150 Scholarships

Hon. Chernor Bah commonly known as Chericoco is a household name not only in Constituency 110 but other communities across the country where the Deputy Speaker of Parliament continues to dole out massive support to deprived children.

Hon. Bah (the MP representing Constituency 110) was recently named by ECOMEDIA Group as one of the most influential Sierra Leoneans in 2016.

The Member of Parliament was highly commended during the 7th Award of Scholarship Events held over the weekend at the Wilberforce Community.

One hundred and fifty pupils benefited from this year’s scholarships package, which include school bags, school materials and a token of two hundred thousand Leones each. The process of selection was done by community stakeholders who presented the names of those that are doing well in schools in the Constituency to their MP.

Addressing a colorful ceremony, Hon. Chernor Bah encouraged children to treat their education with all seriousness, stressing on Girl Child education.

Alfonso Manley, a youth leader, commended the Member of Parliament for a job well done. He named health, water and roads as major development strides he has facilitated since he was elected in 2007.

Education, he said played a great role in the development of Singapore, which is what Hon. Chernor Bah is promoting in his constituency.

Manley was joined by his colleague in the Civil Society Movement, Michael Sannoh, to thank the Deputy Speaker for his tireless support to his constituents.

The All People’s Congress Party Constituency 110 Organizing Secretary, Mohamed Sillah described Hon. Bah as a man with great passion for humanity and the fear of God.

Other speakers include Hon. Amadu Fofana of Constituency 109, the APC Constituency 110 Chairman, Osaio Kabba, and Councilor Tommy Suffian Turay.

A cash support of Le2.5 million was also presented to the Cotton Tree Boys, which is organizing an ongoing football tournament in the Constituency.