Hon. Emma Kowa Thrills Commonwealth

The Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) Member of Parliament for Bo District, Hon. Emma Kowa thrilled the Commonwealth with a presentation titled: The journey of a female Parliamentarian in Sierra Leone” at a high profile conference in London recently..

The conference which had the theme, “Women’s Political Participation in the Commonwealth” brought together lawmakers, civil society groups, electoral management bodies and other stakeholders to discuss critical issues relating to the barriers of women’s participation in politics.

In her presentation, Hon. Kowa took her audience through her own political journey dating back to 2007 when she vied for a Parliamentary seat in a crucial election that saw her party, the SLPP being defeated by the main opposition APC.

She recalled the struggle, the discrimination and pains she went through in what is sometimes referred to as men’s only game, politics.

The Bo MP said however that with resilience, determination and perseverance she was able to overcome the hurdles, noting that her political journey like most female Parliamentarians in the

Commonwealth was full of intrigues and intimidations.

The London Commonwealth conference was convened principally to obtain stakeholders’ feedback on the outcomes of the Secretariat research and policy tools and to assess what other institutions are doing in promoting meaningful gender parity in political leadership and to harmonize efforts and explore partnership.