Hon. Frank Kposowa Remembered

Members of SLAJ (Sierra Leone Association of Journalists) yesterday organized a short Memorial Service at the Harry Yansaneh Memorial Hall at SLAJ Headquarters in honour of the former President of SLAJ, Hon. Frank Kposowa.

The service was attended by another former President of SLAJ, Hon. Alhaji I.B. Kargbo, the Minister of Information and Communications, Alhaji Dr. Alpha Kanu, veteran journalist, Christo Johnson and several other distinguished members of the Forth Estate.

In his tribute, Alhaji I.B. Kargbo described the late Hon. Frank Kposowa as his best friend, colleague and brother. He recalled their days at the Tablet Newspaper and the New Citizen and even when they sat together in the last Parliament.

Alhaji Alpha Kanu described the late Hon. Frank Kposowa as a true Sierra Leonean and a true professional Journalist.

Christo Johnson said that, he first met with Frank Kposowa as a Journalist in 1976. He narrated how they first met and how they practiced the trade together for several years. Christo Johnson is the Chairman of VeJU (Veteran Journalists Union).

David Tam-Bayoh, who served as Secretary General when Hon. Frank Kposowa was President of SLAJ, described the late man as a man who lived his life as a frank person.

The President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis also paid glowing tributes to the late Hon. Frank Kposowa.

After the short Memorial Service, a Book of Condolence was opened in his honour. The late Hon. Frank Kposowa is to be buried on Saturday 27th January 2018 in his home town.