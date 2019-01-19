Hon. I.B. Kargbo Visits SALCAB

The former Minister of Information and Communications who is currently a senior opposition Member of Parliament, Hon. Alhaji Ibrahim Ben Kargbo on Wednesday paid an unofficial visit to the headquarters of SALCAB (Sierra Leone Cable Limited) at Aberdeen in Freetown.

Hon. Alhaji I.B. Kargbo was received by the Chairman and Managing Director of SALCAB, Sorie Fofana and Ishmael Kebbay (Jnr.) respectively.

Briefing the Chairman and top Management of SALCAB, the senior opposition lawmaker who happens to be a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Information and Communications disclosed that SALCAB was set up when he was serving as Minister of Information and Communications between 2007 and 2012.

Hon. Alhaji I.B. Kargbo said that SALCAB was set up as a special purpose vehicle by the Government of Sierra Leone in collaboration with the World Bank to handle the infrastructural component of the telecommunications sector.

The senior opposition Member of Parliament suggested that the international gateway system, the terrestrial backbone and the maritime cable should be put under the control and supervision of SALCAB. NATCOM, he said, should be allowed to perform its regulatory role for which it was primarily set up.

Alhaji I.B. Kargbo noted that some policy changes must take place in the telecoms sector to reflect the pace at which things are moving globally.

The senior opposition MP described SALCAB as “an institution that is being effectively and efficiently managed”. He thanked the new Management team for putting in place an efficient system in managing the company.

The Managing Director, Ishmael Kebbay thanked Hon. Alhaji I.B. Kargbo for sharing his experience with the new management team at SALCAB.

Mr. Kebbay disclosed that SALCAB was considering the possibility, with support from the Board, to build a Data Centre that will host the servers of government agencies and even private sector players.

Mr. Kebbay informed the visiting senior opposition MP that his team has prepared a five-year strategic plan which they will share with the Parliamentary Committee on Information and Communications after Board approval.

The SALCAB MD said that his team looks forward to a cordial working relationship with the Parliamentary Committee on Information and Communications.

The Chairman of SALCAB Board, Sorie Fofana thanked Hon. I.B. Kargbo for sharing his experience with the team. He described the SALCAB Management as young but very dynamic.

Mr. Fofana said that he looks forward to working very closely with the Parliamentary Committee on Information and Communications and other stakeholders for the good of the telecoms sector.

He noted that they enjoy a very good working relationship with the Ministry of Information and Communications headed by Mohamed Rahman Swarray alias Rado.