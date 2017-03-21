Hon. Ibrahim Bundu Endorsed

While some flagbearer wannabes in the two main political parties are being jilted by their own constituents, the Majority Leader of Parliament, Hon. Ibrahim Rassin Bundu is swimming in huge home support.

The man in charge of government business in Parliament was left almost speechless as hundreds of descendants from Constituency 52 in the Port Loko district comprising three chifedoms of Safroko, Sanda Magbolonto and Gbiti Dibia based in the Western Area paid glowing tributes and urged their man to pursue his Presidential ambition.

At China Friendship House where the ceremony was staged on Sunday, speaker after speaker pledged loyalty and support to Hon. Ibrahim Bundu who they said possesses unique leadership qualities.

The head of the family for Constituency 52, Pa Alhaji Kamara who spoke for the entire constituency noted that Hon. Ibrahim Bundu has all the attributes of a good leader as he always endeavors to live a decent life devoid of criminality. He noted that because of his good example, the people of Constituency 52 will not hesitate to support him to achieve his ambition to become President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Responding, Hon. Ibrahim Bundu thanked the people of Constituency 52 resident in Freetown for the endorsement.

He said for over fourteen years as a Parliamentarian, he has acquired lot of leadership skills first as Deputy Chief Whip, membership of several committees in the House, Leader of the majority and head of delegation, Joint ACP/EU Parliamentary Assembly. He said with all those qualities, he is in a better position to provide the type of leadership Sierra Leoneans are craving for.

Hon. Ibrahim Bundu also thanked President Koroma for the giant strides he has taken in the country’s development and for stabilizing the ruling APC.