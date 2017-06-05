Hon. Musa Tarawally Raises Le1Billion For Muslims

The former Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally has been very instrumental in convincing the UK based Islamic NGO, “Ummah Welfare Trust” to assist vulnerable Muslim communities across Sierra Leone.

The Ummah Welfare Trust has been able to raise the sum of Le1Billion worth of food items to feed widows, orphans, handicaps, the blind and vulnerable people in Freetown, Moyamba district, Port Loko district, Kenema district and Bombali district

The Ummah Welfare Trust came to Sierra Leone through the invitation of Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally who is well-known for his generosity and support for the Muslim community in Sierra Leone.

Over the weekend, some four hundred widows, orphans and physically deprived residents of Moyamba district had their blessing from the One Billion Leones Ramadan Iftar which is meant for over two thousand poor Sierra Leonean Muslims nationwide.

The project which targets five districts including the Western Urban and four districts in the provinces, is facilitated by Honorable Musa Tarawally, former Member of Parliament and former Minister in the President Koroma led government, and fully supported by the ‘Ummah Charity Trust,’ a leading charity organisation that is based in the UK with reputable standing.

According to Hon. Musa Tarawally, Moyamba district is his home town, and it was a pleasure for him to support Islam there, a faith he practices and holds so sacredly.

He said he facilitated the donations for Islam and not for politics. “Moyamba is my home district, and Islam is a priority in my life today. This is a big achievement in the country and the Trust would help strengthen Islam here,” he averred, adding that the Trust would start having Imams on salaries.

The head of Islamic Missionaries in Sierra Leone, Shiek Zaki Kallon noted that the donations to the Moyamba people are a very good opportunity, pointing out that Hon. Musa Tarawally has a very good heart for Sierra Leone.

He disclosed that the said project is the biggest Islamic opportunity accorded to Muslims in Sierra Leone in recent times.

Shiek Yusuf, a member of the ‘Ummah Charity Trust’ told the people of Moyamba district that their organization is happy to help them considering the fact that they are united by the Islamic faith.

He advised them to own Islam as it would help make Sierra Leone a God fearing nation.

Samuel Nylander, a blind man, probably in his late 50s, is one of the beneficiaries of the donations. Sounding grateful, he said Hon. Musa Tarawally is a blessing to the Moyamba people. Upon receiving the donations, many others expressed similar sentiments and thanked Hon. Musa Tarawally for his assistance to them. They thanked him and the donors for the support.