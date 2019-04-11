Hon. Sidie Tunis Sets The Record Straight

Hon. Sidie M. Tunis of Constituency 101 in the Pujehun District who doubles as Leader of Government Business in Parliament has admitted that he did receive the sum of Le690,000,00 (Six hundred and ninety million Leones) from NATCOM as support for the construction of a Library in his Constituency. “I want to bring to the attention of Honorable Members and the General Public that the Library in Zimmi, Makpele Chiefdom was completed and opened last year…The Zimmi Library is finished, fully furnished, stocked with books and currently in use”, Hon. Sidie Tunis clarified yesterday. The Pujehun MP continued, “Also, the construction of a second Library in Fairo, Soro Gbeima is about to commence”.

Hon. Sidie Tunis said that he did nothing wrong and there is nothing to worry about. “I committed no crime by receiving support from NATCOM for the construction of a Library in my Constituency as a sitting Member of Parliament…MPs are elected to serve their constituents…This project is in the interest of my people…This will support the President’s flagship free quality education initiative”, he said.