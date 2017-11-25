HRCSL Meets With UNICEF Rep

As part of its strategic engagement with development partners, the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) on Wednesday 22nd November 2017 made a courtesy call to Dr. Hamid El- Bashir Ibrahim, the new United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Country Representative in Sierra Leone.

During the meeting, the Chairperson of the HRCSL, Rev. Dr. Usman Jesse Fornah called on the new UNICEF Rep for collaboration in certain thematic areas like women and children’s rights issues.

Rev. Dr. Fornah informed Dr. Hamid El- Bashir that the HRCSL has a Women and Children’s Unit that continues to promote and protect women and children’s rights.

UNICEF Country Representative said he has taken about four months in Sierra Leone as his 11th posting.

He expressed appreciation on the work of HRCSL especially in the areas of child protection.

Dr. Hamid El- Bashir vowed to be working in close collaboration with the Commission in their direction.

The Executive Secretary of HRCSL, Joseph Kamara earlier explained the activities undertaken so far by HRCSL in the protection and promotion of women and children, particularly in monitoring, public education, complaints handling, investigations and partnering with Save the Children for a report on the status of children in Sierra Leone.

The Director of Education, Communication and Training of HRCSL, Frederick Kamara called for continuous collaboration in the area of human rights education in Schools and at the same time made a case for the inclusion in the UNICEF strategic planning.