Human Trafficker Gets Le300M Bail

By Jane B. Mansaray.



An alleged human trafficker, Emmanuel Nylender made his third appearance before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Freetown Court No.2 yesterday and was granted bail in the sum of three hundred Million Leones and two sureties to be gainfully employed and resides in the Western Area, one of the sureties to produce a title deed valued not less than five hundred Million Leones and bail to be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

The defendants, Emmanuel Nylender and six others who were on the run were answering to a related criminal offence of four counts ranging from conspiracy and engaging in trafficking of person contrary to Section 2 of the Anti Trafficking Act No. 7 of 2005.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons Emmanuel Nylender and others on diverse dates between the 21st November 2017 and 11th May 2018 at No.14 Williams Street, Portee in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to engage in the trafficking of persons both adult and children belonging to the complainants, Madam Mary Kanneh and Jeneba Kposowa from Freetown to Italy for the purpose of exploitation.

The other counts also stated that the defendants on the same dates at the above mentioned address in Freetown did transport about nine persons both male and female from Freetown to Italy for the same purpose.

The defendants in the matter including those on the run are Mohamed Fulah, Mohamed Koroma, Morlia Sesay, James Junior Kanneh, Prespo Nylender and Emmanuel Jambaon.

Led in evidence by one of the prosecuting Counsels, Lawyer Victor Biandoma, the first prosecution witness Madam Jeneba Kposowa said she knows the accused person Emmanuel Nylender as a fiancée to her (Jeneba) daughter Amie Vandi who is also a victim.

The witness said she recalled on the above dates in Freetown, but was at this stage interrupted by counsel representing the accused persons and the matter was adjourned to the 18th June 2018 for continuation of (PW1) testimony.

Lawyer M. Bayraytay on behalf of the accused person applied for bail on the grounds that he is not a flight risk and was during his arrest granted Police bail.

Throughout his appearance in court he was denied bail and remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.