Human Trafficker Remanded

By Fatmata Gbla

Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara of the Saika Stevens Street Magistrate Court No1 yesterday remanded an accused person, Alhaji Adams Dumbuya at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for allegedly transporting and transferring by deceptive contrary to the Anti­­-Human trafficking Act of 2005.

The accused was arraigned on two counts of Transporting and transferring by means of deception contrary to Section 2 (2) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act of 2005.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused Alhaji Adams Dumbuya on Monday 8th day of May, 2017 in Freetown, Sierra Leone transported Fatmata Fahad to the Republic of Kuwait by means of deception for the purpose of exploitation. And on the same date and place transferred Fatmata Fahad to Conakry, the Republic of Guinea by means of deception for the purpose of exploitation.

The matter was adjoined to the 9th June 2017.