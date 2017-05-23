Husband Killer Committed To High Court

Principal Magistrate Dr. Binneh Kamara of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 in Freetown yesterday committed one Fatmata Kamara, a pregnant woman to the High Court for trial without bail and has been remanded at the Female Correction Centre, Special Court in Freetown.

In his evidence in court, the formal witness, Detective Police Constable 11186 Koroma Alie Daramy attached to the Criminal Investigation Department, Eastern Police Division told the court that he recognized the accused Fatmata Kamara alias “Woto”.

The witness said he recalled the 10th April 2017 whilst on duty at the said police station when one Ibrahim Kamara of Mo Wharf Community in Freetown assisted by Sergeant 861 Conteh arrested and brought in the accused for allegedly murdering her husband, Alpha Kamara of the same community in Freetown.

The matter was assigned to the witness for further investigation.

Based on the report, the witness continued that a team of detectives and general personnel visited the scene of crime, but according to evidence nothing of police interest was found.

Whilst investigation was going on, the witness said a colleague officer 954 Sandy E brought one kitchen knife as exhibit to the station in relation to the murder matter.

The said exhibit was then handed over to the Police Exhibits Clerk, Sergeant 46 Sesay for registration and safe keeping.

A statement was later obtained from the complainant and witnesses and the accused was then cautioned and interviewed.

On the 22nd April 2017, an autopsy examination was conducted on the remains of Alpha Kamara by Dr. Owizz Koroma, witnessed by the scene of crime officer and relatives of the deceased.

The accused was finally charged to court on the 3rd May 2017 on one count of murder contrary to law.