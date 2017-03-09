“I have no Intention of Leaving SLPP” -Amb. Fode Dabor Says

The National Coordinator of the KKY Movement and a staunch supporter of the SLPP, Ambassador Fode Dabor has denied suggestion that he intends to leave the party if his candidate, Dr. Kandeh K. Yumkella does not win the flagbearership of the party”. I have no intention of leaving the SLPP… I will support any candidate that wins a free, fair and transparent flagbearer election, in our party… I am a blue-blooded Senior Member of the SLPP… I have no intention of leaving the party”, Ambassador Dabor told the Global Times in an exclusive interview in Freetown yesterday.

Commenting on allegations that, he is one of the people stalling the peace process in the party, Ambassador Dabor asked, “how I’m I stalling the peace process that I have worked very hard (in the past several months to achieve?… I am a man who believes that only a united SLPP can win the next elections scheduled for March 2018… I have always told people that, if we don’t unite, we will perish as a political party”.

Ambassador Dabor clarified that, he did emphasize that the results of the 39 disputed lower level Constituency election results be cancelled because the election were conducted on the basis of a fraudulent delegates’ list. “The Paopa group set up paralled executives in the Western Area, the Northern Region and even in some parts of the Southern Region just to ensure that, their candidate, Brig Rtd. Julius Maada Bio wins, the flagbearer election.” I thought that was criminal…I cannot condone criminality, in the SLPP…that’s why I have suggested that, we reexamine the 39 constituencies on a case-by-case basis…Any lower lever election must be conducted under the Rules and Regulations that was approved by the PPRC.

Anything short of that, will not be accepted by us (KKY Movement)”, Ambassador Dabor said!

He called for a set of neutral people to mediate peace in the SLPP. He accused some members of the Evergreen Peace Initiative of being biased against some particular flagbearer candidates.” Infact, I understand that the Evergreen Peace Initiative has suffered some defections…Some of its members have decided to quietly leave the group because they do not want to be messed up,” Ambassador Dabor said.

According to Ambassador Dabor, the Chairman of the SLPP Special Committee on Peace, Dr. Alie Kabba never presented his report to him for his signature even though he was a member of that committee. Even if he had presented that report to me, I would not have signed it because he refused to include my dissenting view in the report,” Ambassador Dabor said.

He accused Dr. Alie Kabba of having a cozy relationship with some senior members of the Paopa faction.

Ambassador Dabor noted that, some new comers in the party are the ones that are destroying the SLPP. “Unfortunately, this great party has been hijacked by some NPRC boys”.

Ambassador Dabor said.