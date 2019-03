Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa, a strategic Minister of Finance participated in a One-Day meeting of Ministers of Finance of West African Countries dubbed Governors’ Consultative Forum on Monday February 25, 2019 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The consultative forum is a platform the Bank convenes yearly before the Annual Meeting of the ADB. It brings Ministers of Finance of different regions in the Africa to discuss in more depth the issues of interest in the region, seek insights and guidance on how the Bank should continue to effectively play its role as leading African development finance institution.

The meeting started with statements from the President, ADB followed by presentation on economic performance and outlook, major operations in the region and strategic intervention including African Investment Forum, digitalising the economies and a few others. Ministers were given nearly two hours to discuss their perspectives of bank’s operations and delivery models among other things. In his contribution, J J as he is fondly called, an erudite Pan African economist expounded on (i) the threat to democracy and peace consolidation for countries in transition (ii) border town development strategy and (iii) multi-country programme.

On the threat to democracy and peace consolidation, Mr. Saffa implored economists to study how public spending towards elections increase in order to meet electoral promises. Such spending, he said, are usually financed by bank borrowing with huge implications for both the fiscal accounts and the external account. In tandem with bank financing of huge pre-election expenditure is accumulation of arrears. Consequently, post-election periods, particularly where incumbent governments are replaced are characterised by huge arrears accumulation, huge domestic and external debts, high fiscal deficits, high inflation and low reserves. Mr. Saffa cited the case of Sierra Leone where the Bio administration inherited an economy of similar features but managed the basic government operations without bank borrowing, partly settled arrears, continuously meet debts service obligations and funded critical human capital development initiative and infrastructure project. He appealed to the Bank to create a quick disbursing instrument to bail counties in transition to avert civil unrest during immediate post election periods thereby undermining democracy and peace consolidation.

On the border town development strategy, Mr. Saffa informed the audience that the remotest communities are often the border towns with huge presence of unemployed youth busy with illegal border activities including smuggling, drug and human trafficking. In his compassionate submission, he said “access to most border communities is challenging, basic public services are limited, border security officers are often engaged in irregular activities instead of security and there is large army of unemployed waiting to be radicalised to resume violent operations” He therefore called on the ADB to develop border town development strategies and support operations aimed at developing border towns. Such strategies should include constructing roads leading to these communities, providing banking and communication services, among other things. Such intervention, Mr. Saffa concluded can be a niche for the ADB, help consolidate peace, promote intra-regional trade and integrate the economies thereby promoting growing and reducing rural poverty.

On another note, Mr. Saffa called on the ADB to develop multi-country programmes, develop the capacity of African Countries to collect and store data, conduct feasibility studies, develop bankable project proposals, negotiate agreements that favour Sierra Leone. He was applauded by bank staff and colleague ministers for the manner in which he logically and compassionately made his submission.

In a 30-minite bilateral meeting with President of the ADB, Dr.Akinwumi A. Adesina in presence of other senior officials of the Bank, the Minister of Finance re-echoed President Bio’s earlier call for the Bank to support rice production. In particular, Mr Saffa appealed for massive investment in both the Torma Bum-Gbondappi and the Rhomobe-Samu ecologies using Public Private Partnership models within the context of the new Staple Food Production Zone Concept. He also called for technical assistance from the ADB to help develop border town development strategy, re-discussion of the portfoliowith the view to consolidating small projects to huge operations and reactivation of ADB support to the School of Excellence in ICT. In his respond, the ADB chief, lauded the intervention of Mr. Saffa as smart, articulate and challenging to the Bank. He then called on the Director General to work with the Government of Sierra Leone to quickly move on the requests. He then called on J J fondly called in the following worlds “I want you to be one of the champions of the call for General Capital Increase”