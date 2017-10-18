“I Will Not Leave SLPP” Says John Benjamin

Good morning/afternoon to all members of Team JOB at home and in the diaspora.

As you are no doubt aware, the SLPP concluded the 2017 National Delegates Conference yesterday. After a rigorous campaign, the delegates have spoken by casting their ballot in favor of Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio who is now the confirmed standard bearer of the SLPP.

Consistent with the pledge and undertaking made to accept the outcome of the electoral process prior to the voting exercise, Mr. John Oponjo Benjamin has publicly announced that the delegates have spoken and that he accepts and respects the election of Brigadier Maada Bio as the Presidential Candidate for the March 7 2018 election.

In accepting the decision of the delegates, Mr. Benjamin underscored the point that the participation of himself and the other flag bearer aspirants in the election prevented coronation and ensured that our constitution was fully respected which has helped SLPP regain respect as a truly democratic political party.

He also reaffirmed his continuing membership of the Sierra Leone People’s Party and strong commitment to its electoral victory.

Our Leader, JOB, extends his sincere thanks for the support that members of Team JOB consistently provided during the entire duration of the just concluded flag bearer contest.

As Coordinator of Team JOB, I join our Leader in thanking you for the unwavering support provided. Let us all keep the faith in the party we believe in and stand for its defense at all times.

One Country, One People.

© Dr. John A. Karimu,

National Coordinator,

Team JOB