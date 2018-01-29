“I’ll Not Accept A Rigged Election” Maada Bio Vows

Presidential candidate of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party SLPP, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has vowed not to accept a rigged outcome of the March 7th election.

Addressing the media after his nomination at the National Electoral Commission (NEC) Headquarters in Freetown yesterday, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio said it is a common knowledge that the 2012 election was rigged and accused the Police of not having played a fair game at the time. “I will not accept a rigged outcome this time”, he emphasized.

The SLPP Presidential candidate said following his nomination, that the fired is now fired up for victory, noting that the party will roll out its campaign strategy as soon as possible.

While thanking the media for covering his campaign over the years, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio said the media as partners are instrumental in getting the messages across to the people.

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio and his Running Mate, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh were accompanied to the NEC Headquarters by senior party stalwarts and by thousands of enthusiastic party members and supporters.