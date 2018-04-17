IMF, World Bank Host JJ Saffa

The Minister of Finance-designate, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa is leading a team to Washington to discuss with both the IMF and World Bank on how to resume prudent economic management. The lean but professional team includes the newly appointed Financial Secretary, Mr, Sahr L Jusu, Director of Budget, Mathew Dingie and Director of Economic Policy Unit, Mr Alimamy Bangura. Dr Alie Kabba is also attending.

The focus of the mission will be to discuss how to strengthen revenue collection, rationalize expenditures and steps towards activating disciplined and efficient economic management.

In a quick chat with the new Financial Secretary on his first three days in office, he said that he’s been working with senior management of NRA, Bank of Sierra Leone and key revenue agencies to implement executive order No.1 on revenue mobilization.

He said, he believes Government will pay salaries to civil servants against Independence Day on April 27 without domestic borrowing.

He reiterated his strong commitment to support revenue mobilization institutions and has initiated deliberate measures to reign in quasi fiscal agencies revenues and some state owned enterprises.

Asked whether he’s travelling Busines or Economy class to Washington DC, he said “It is my entitlement to travel Business Class but due to the current state of the economy, I’m travelling Economy class just like any other passenger. I will continue to travel Economy until there’s a turn-around of the fiscal situation of Government”.