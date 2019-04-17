Impersonators of First Lady Arrested

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Chief Pa. Sorie Kamara of Kroobay community and also a petty trader in Freetown has appeared before Principal Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Pademba Road Court No.1 to testify on a criminal matter involving Madam Joko Rofull and two others who pretended to have been sent by the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Madam Fatima Bio to register people of the above community in Freetown.

Led in evidence by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) I.S.Mansaray, the prosecution witness said he recognizes and knows the accused person in respect of the matter in court.

The witness told the court that he recalled in November 2018 at 9: 00 am in the morning hours, he came to his usual traditional court and met the three accused persons.

At the court barray, the Chief Pa. Sorie Kamara said the first accused person, Madam Joko Rofull greeted him and formally introduced herself.

According to the witness, Madam Rofull introduced herself as the person sent by the first lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone Mrs. Fatima Bio to compulsorily register people at the Kroobay community.

Madam Joko was also alleged to have requested the sum of Five Thousand Leones as registration fees for every member residing at the aforesaid slum community in Freetown.

The witness continues that he was so happy to welcome the first lady initiative as presented by the accused persons, and immediately paid the sum of Ten Thousand Leones for himself and his wife.

After paying the registration fees, Chief Sorie continued that Madam Rofull instructed the second and third accused persons who had a camera which was used to take snap shots of him (chief) and his wife.

Since then, Chief Sorie said since that time, nothing progressive had occurred about the registration exercise and nobody came to him as the chief to discuss the way forward.

Chief Pa. Sorie Kamara said he was later interrogated while he was at his court by Detective Police Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department in respect of the arrested persons.

The accused persons were after police arrest on investigation, charged to court on preliminary charges of conspiracy and obtaining money by fraud, contrary to law.