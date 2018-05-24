Information Minister Addresses Workers

By Sylvester Samba.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rado Swaray has admonished staff of his ministry to execute their duties with humility and firmness.

Addressing members of staff at his maiden general meeting at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Information and Communications yesterday, Mr. Mohammed Swaray said that he believes in team work. “I am always open to new ideas and I am also prepared to tap into the knowledge of every member of staff”, he noted.

The Minister called for the cooperation and commitment of all workers and asked to put on a new working attitude and culture to meet the President’s call on civil servants for effectiveness and efficiency.

He further pleaded that he expects punctuality and regularity from staff members to enhance maximum productivity to achieve President Bio’s New Direction.

Mr. Swaray maintained that during his few weeks in office, he has learnt with dismay that some officials, especially the ICT Directorate do not have official email addresses.

The Minister of Information and Communications condemned such practice as very unprofessional noting that no sober minded organization will do business with them when they send official correspondences from personal email address.

He urged the Communications Directorate to create official email addresses immediately after the meeting.

The Minister expressed dislike over the habitual use of social media during official hours thereby debarring official duties. “I have barged into several offices during my brief stay here and have seen staff members busy on FaceBook, emails, youtude and watching movies rather than adhering to official tasks”, Mr. Swaray noted. He warned that such practice is totally unacceptable.

The Minister appealed to the Communications Director to find a way to minimize the frivolous use of social media by staff during working hours.

He further proposed the creation of a platform where visitors can access information to abreast themselves with the activities of the ministry.

Staff members expressed dissatisfaction over poor welfare, lack of logistics and neglect by most bosses. “Our bosses no longer assign duties to us; they do all the jobs on their own, lamented one of the female staff members.

Reacting to staff concerns, Brima Sowa said since he took over as Permanent Secretary, the country has been on austerity measures and even government budget allocations have hardly been forthcoming.

The Permanent Secretary appealed to senior colleagues to be delegating tasks to junior members of staff to enable them perform the work for which they are paid and thus realize their potentials.