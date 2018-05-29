Information Minister Assures Njala Students

As part of efforts to get a first hand information about the challenges facing the Njala University, the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rado Swarray on Friday 25th, May 2018 ended a snap visit at the Njala University, Torwama and Korwama campuses in Bo aimed at soliciting first hand information on challenges faced by the university especially in the area of Information, Communication and Technology.

Addressing students at the University Auditorium, the Minister assured students of government’s commitment under the New Direction of quality education and to further depoliticize the students’ scholarship scheme in order to make it accessible to deserving students without any political lineage.

He also assured students and the university administration of the reactivation and effective internet facility in the shortest possible time which according to him will help students to do research and other academic work.

The Information Minister warned the students against the misuse of all facilities provided for them adding they should be used for the intended purpose.

During the meeting, a students’ representative, on behalf of his colleagues raised concern over the swift and astronomical increment in the University tuition fees adding that the increment was done by the university administration without considering g the interest of the entire student body, something they said is frustrating the entire students and by extension the parents.

The students pleaded with the Minister to communicate their concerns to President Bio for his immediate intervention to address the issue.

In his response, the Minister of Information and Communications promised to communicate their concerns upon his return to Freetown.

He encouraged the students to always communicate their grievances by using appropriate channels without embarking on any violent means.

The Minister visited Information, Communication and Technology facilities at the University including the computer laboratory among others to ascertain functionality.

The Minister was accompanied by technical and administrative staff of the Ministry of Education.