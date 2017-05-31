Information Minister Commends Africell

By Sylvester Samba……………………………..

The energetic and vibrant Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Bangura has expressed government’s total satisfaction over Africell’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in the country and particularly to its millions of subscribers across the country.

Mr. Bangura admitted that Africell has done more than what is expected from them in meeting their Corporate Social Responsibilities which the people of this country and its subscribers have benefited greatly from. “Africell is the mobile telecommunications company that takes its Corporate Social Responsibilities very serious… They have gone beyond expectation and we hope that the company will continue the good work it is doing in the country”, he noted.

The Information Minister also thanked Africell so such for their continuous stay in the country to provide communication facilities for the Sierra Leonean populace and for creating thousands of jobs for Sierra Leoneans.

The Minister in his statement went on to state that his Ministry and government are in full support to the recent “top up” price increase which will enable Africell tocontinue to stay and provide not only the necessary communication services but for the thousands of Sierra Leoneans employed by the company to maintain their jobs. “We don’t want this giant mobile company to close down like Comium and Millicom”, he stressed.

In a bid to recognise and respect the Holy Month of Ramadan, Africell has again launched a promotion titled: “Africell Ramadan Show 2017”.

According to the company’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura the promotion will provide their subscribers the opportunity to win over five hundred million Leones (Le500,000,000).

Mr. Bangura explained that to participate in the show, Africell subscribers should send a blank SMS to or Call 777 to automatically qualify for the electronic draw for the day.

He also said every blank SMS sent or call made will incur a charge of 650 Leones; but subscribers will be awarded a bonus credit of the same amount (650), which must be utilized before 12 midnight on the same day. “Subscribers chances for winning increases with every blank SMS or call made to 777. A live draw will be held from Monday to Saturday between 10:00pm and 11:00pm which started on Monday, 29th May up to Saturday 24th June 2017… The show will be broadcast live on AYV TV with simultaneous broadcasts on AIRadio and major radio stations nationwide”, the Africell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer noted.

Mr. Bangura added that prizes to be won during the promotion include: Freezers, Televisions, Generators, ITel 3G++ phones, Gigabytes of data and minutes of talk time and cash prizes.