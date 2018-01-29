Insurance Chief Dragged To Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Managing Director of International Insurance Company Sierra Leone Limited, Mr. Naduka O. Anyaso was yesterday dragged to court by the Key Stone Bank Accountant, Mr. Innocent Imo Thomson for a criminal offence of defamatory libel.

The accused, Mr. Naduka O. Anyaso appeared before Magistrate Albert Moody of Court No.1 in Freetown on bench warrant to answer to five related offences of defamatory libel contrary to Section 26 of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965.

The particulars of offence state that the accused on diverse dates between the 29th November 2016 and 13th September 2017 in Freetown allegedly maliciously published a defamatory letter against the personality and academic professional standards of Mr. Innocent Imo Thomson, complainant in the matter, thereby calling him names and discrediting his position and academic qualification.

In his brief evidence before the court, the complainant told the court that he recognizes and knows the accused person as a former boss at the above insurance company in Sierra Leone.

He said he recalled on the aforesaid date when the accused person published a defamatory written letter attacking and discrediting his accounting profession as he (witness) is not qualified or fit to occupy any position at the Key Stone Bank in Freetown.

The accused in his defamatory letter alleged that the witness presented fake or false Curriculum Vitae (CV) to secure the job and took a position he did not deserve.

Counsel for the accused person, Lawyer Roland Wright applied for self recognition bail on behalf of the accused person.

Prosecuting Counsel, Lawyer A.K. Musa did not object to bail but asked the court to order the accused to deposit his travelling documents to the court.

Magistrate Moody in his digression granted the accused self bail and ordered him to submit his home and official address, electronic contact to the court.

This, Magistrate Moody said, must be done in forty eight (48) hours before leaving the court.

The matter was adjourned to the 5th February 2018 for continuation of witness testimony.