Investor Duped US$50,000

By Jane B. Mansaray.



A foreign investor in Sierra Leone, Mr. Louis Sukiewar has been reportedly duped the sum of Fifty thousand United States dollars by a Sierra Leonean citizen during a gold business.

Mr. Louis yesterday appeared before Justice John Bosco Allieu as the second prosecution witness to testify against the accused person, Samuel Waterson Mayers aka Sammy in respect of the above mentioned matter.

Led in evidence by state counsel J.M.S. Bull, the witness told the court that he recognizes and knows the accused person who was introduced to him (witness) by friends in Kenema in 2016.

The witness said he together with friends visited a mining site at Blama allegedly owned by the accused person. At the mining site, the witness said the accused showed him the mining site and confirmed to him (accused) that he owns the site.

The witness went on to say that he together with the accused immediately went into negotiation per-kilogram of gold.

After the negotiation, the witness said that the accused requested for three thousand and five hundred United States dollars to pre-finance the feeding of mining workers, which he said he gave to the accused.

On the following day the witness told the court that the accused invited him to his place in Kenema, and in his presence the accused made a phone call and after a short conversation the accused gave him the phone to speak to an unknown man named Mr. Lawrence Fortune purporting to be a staff at the Government Gold and Diamond Office (GGDO).

They later returned to Freetown where he gave one hundred and fifty United States dollars to the accused person as transportation fare.

In Freetown, Mr. Louis said the accused person took him to his residence at Goderich on the pretext of taking him to buy gold. At Goderich, the witness said the accused produced his expired mining license and requested him (witness) to help renew the license with three thousand United States dollars to fast track the gold business.

The said sum was given to the accused person. The accused proceeded with him (witness) to places in Freetown to buy gold but according to the witness could not get any gold.

He added that he later left for the United States of America on agreement with the accused to ship gold through Red Coat Service.

As per agreement, the accused assured of sending seven kilogram of gold per month. The witness said before he travel to the United States, he left the sum of fifty two thousand United States dollars to one Mr. Bernard Abass Kargbo for business transaction with the accused person.

Whilst in America, the witness said he had been in active phone conversation with the accused person with assurance that he (accused) had shipped the gold.

He said he waited for months but could not receive any shipment of gold from the accused person, after he (witness) had earlier paid the accused the sum of five thousand United States dollars for taxi and courier fees.

Mr. Louis concluded that he had course to travel to Sierra Leone after the accused had refused to pick his phone calls.

On his arrival in Sierra Leone, the accused denied having any business with him after receiving forty four thousand United State Dollars from Mr. Bernard Kargbo.

The matter was reported to the Police and the accused was arrested and charged to court. The accused person is standing trial on ten counts related indictment for obtaining money by false pretence contrary to law.

The particulars in indictment state that the accused in 2016 obtained several sums of money in US dollars from Mr. Bernard Abass Kargbo that he (accused) is going to ship gold knowing same to be false.

The accused is on four hundred million Leones bail and two sureties, one to produce a title deed in the Western Area.

The matter was adjourned to the 22nd November, 2017.

Lawyer C.F. Edwards is defending the accused person.