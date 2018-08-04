IPAM Signs Agreement with FEMAB

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

The Institute of Public Administration (IPAM) yesterday signed an agreement with FEMAB Group for the extension of IPAM campuses throughout the country.

The ceremony took place at State House in the presence of government officials, stakeholders and representatives of FEMAB.

Addressing dignitaries, Professor Aiah N. Gbakima said that IPAM is one of the institutions that have been growing so fast that, they could not keep up with infrastructure to accommodate the number of qualified students wanting to attend the institution.

Professor Gbakima said that last year alone, IPAM had five thousand Seven hundred and thirty students which made them to project that in ten years time, the number will rise to twenty five thousand students.

Professor Gbakima said that the current location and facilities of IPAM in Freetown is so small that it cannot accommodate all the students which made them to rent over ten spaces in Freetown which is extremely expensive. He expressed his happiness for the signing of the agreement that will see the extension of the college.

He said that the agreement is that twenty five percent of the cost will be paid by IPAM through loans from local banks and the seventy five percent will be funded by FEMAB and the payment will be nicely and accordingly done, and the first phase survey will be done in two years.

Professor Gbakima said that the Chief Minister’s presence at the ceremony is a sign of government commitment as Ministry of Lands and the Environment is the one that gave them the land.

The Chief Minister, Professor David Francis added that as a government they are supportive of the initiative because they believe that it will promote the educational transformation and agenda of the President and they know that the President has prioritized free education but even at the higher education sector, the interest and the focus is on entrepreneurship education.