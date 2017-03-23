Islamic Online University Donates To Sierra Leone Library

As part of its awareness campaign and outreach activities,the Islamic Online University’soffice in Sierra Leone situated at #8 Steward Street off Kroo Town Roaddonated to the Sierra Leone Library Board at Tower Hill in Freetown. The items include IOU posters, brochures, Insight Magazine of IOU, copies of translated Qur’an and other useful educational materials.

The country representative Sheikh Alie Y. Kallay on behalf of the Founder and Chancellor Dr. Bilal Philips and the entire IOU family IOU said that the university was established in 2007 as the first Tuition Free English Medium Islamic University in order to help reduce the illiteracy rate of the Ummah and to educate the world about the good message of Islam;“right now the university has nearly 300,000 Studentsworldwide and it exists in 230 countries including Sierra Leone”, Sheikh Alie Kallay concludes.

The country rep further said that the university’s vision 2021 is to reach one million students worldwide.

In response the Deputy Chief Librarian Mr. Brima B. Kamara of the Sierra Leone Library Board introduced staff of SLLB, welcomed, and addressed IOU Staff. In his statement, he thanked IOU for such a donation and promised to distribute them to all the 21 branches the library has in thecountry and promised to display posters on the library’s notice board for the public to aware of the IOU. He also promised to write a letter of acknowledgement to the university.

The Acting Principal Librarian of SLLB Mr. Foday B. Sesay also extended SLLB’s appreciation as they were in dire need of Islamic books.

IOU country representative Sheik Alie Kallay did the closing courtesy and promised to do more whenever necessary to spread Islam.