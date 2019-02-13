Issa Catco Heads Temne Community

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



The Temne Development Community in Sierra Leone last Saturday appointed 66-year-old Alhaji Isla Catco Kamara as

National President of the Temne Community Development Association, following the demise of its former President, Alhaji Abass Thollie who died in December last year.

The Temne Development Community Association and stakeholders within the Temne Tribe from various parts of the country, including Kailahun converged at the conference hall of Catco International Conference Center by Freetown Supermarket on Wilkinson Road, where they unanimously approved his appointment.

One of the elders of the association ,veteran politician and former Minister of Finance, Hassan Gbassay Kanu said the appointment of Alhaji Issa Catco Kamara is the right decision, for as he puts it, `he has all what it takes to mobilize and unite the Temnes who are the largest tribe in terms of numbers in Sierra Leone’.

He said he has known Issa Catco for over three decades, noting that he has contributed immensely in his own little way towards the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Kanu on speaking of the new President`s role in Islam said, Issa Catco has played a very pivotal role in propagating Islam.

He called on the executive council and other stakeholders to assist Issa Catco to succeed through their support and cooperation.

Alhaji I.S. Bangura, the Vice President of the Temne Development Association congratulated Alhaji Issa Catco Kamara for his appointment, noting that he should work together with the Temne Tribal Headman of Western Area, Chief Hassan Bangura and all Paramount Chiefs across the country.

Alhaji Issa Catco Kamara thanked his people for the confidence reposed in him and assured them that with the guidance of Allah, he will unite the Temnes and take the association to higher height.