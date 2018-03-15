“It’s A Pleasure To Be Leading” …Maada Bio Says

By Sylvester Samba.



The SLPP Presidential candidate, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio told party members and supporters in Freetown yesterday that it is a pleasure for him to have led the All Peoples Congress (APC) Presidential candidate in the first round of the just concluded March 7th Presidential election.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters and members at their party head office in Freetown yesterday, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio thanked all those that voted for him; noting that, the outcome of the first round of the election has shown a clear manifestation that the APC is finished. “When 57% of the voting population vote against a governing party, that party has lost its mandate to govern…They must leave power”, Brig. Bio said.

He further pleaded with his supporters to redouble their efforts during the run-off election on 27th March and remain vigilant and proactive.

The SLPP Presidential candidate asked all his party supporters to start talking to voters in other political parties to see reason to cast their votes for the SLPP during the March 27th run-off election.

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio maintained that the APC have no hope in getting additional votes in the run-off election but that what they intend to do is to steal votes through violence and intimidation.

He stressed that at leadership level, he would start discussions with the remaining political parties to join forces with him to unseat the APC through the ballot box on 27th March, 2018. He referred to the APC as the common enemy.

Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio lamented that his supporters in the entire Northern Region and even in Kono district are currently facing intimidation and harrassment in the hands of the APC as he spoke.

He called on the Police leadership to ensure that they protect every Sierra Leonean against political intimidation and harassment no matter which party they may belong to.

Meanwhile, the Police at Mortema Police Station continue to detain a senior official of the SLPP in Kono district.

Alhaji Kallay was attacked by APC supporters at Korquima and his house totally vandalized.

The Police arrested the vandals but were later ordered from above to release them because they are members and supporters of the APC Party.