J J Saffa Secures 60MW

Attending this year’s African Development Bank Annual Meeting in Busan, South Korea, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa has successfully secured the financing for 60MW solar energy project with the World Bank Vice President for Treasury.

Mr. Saffa noted that Freetown has been on expensive and unsustainable emergency power supply for the past ten years. Under the New Direction, Government has promised to provide reliable and cost effective renewable energy supply to the people.

The World Bank Vice President committed to finance 60MW solar energy for Freetown within 18-24 months at very cheap cost, compare to the killer 35 US cents per Kilowatt per hour that Aggreko charges. The indicative price of the new solar will be less than 7 cents per Kilowatt.

A team from the World Bank has been mandated to visit Sierra Leone within the next few days.