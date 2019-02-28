J J Saffa Signs US$12M Agreement

By Sylvester Samba.



The Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa and the World Bank Country Director for Sierra Leone, Mr. Henry G.R Kerali have signed a Financial Agreement of US$12 Million for the county’s Financial Inclusion Project.

The Signing ceremony which took place yesterday at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room in Freetown was witnessed by the Deputy Central Bank Governor, the World Bank Country Manager and senior stakeholders in the financial sector. The main objective of the agreement is to increase the interoperability of digital payments and access to financial services.

The Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa in his statement thanked the World Bank on behalf of President Julius Maada Bio and the people of Sierra Leone for their continuous support to the development aspirations of the country.

Mr. Saffa said the project will increase efficiency in financial services, access to finance and financial inclusion, all of which constitute to positive outcomes in support of economic development. He also said the project aims to increase efficiency in financial services.

The Minister of Finance assured that the project will have significant economic benefits for individuals, businesses, financial institutions and the government. “As a responsible government, we will do our utmost that the resources provided for this project will be used for their intended purpose” the Finance Minister noted. He maintained that, the Bank of Sierra Leone will be the implementing agency, with support from consultants, and procurement experts.

The project comprises of three components: enhancing interoperability of digital payments, ensuring the viability of the Payments System through increasing usage and project implementation support.

The World Bank Country Manager, Dr. Gayle Martin said she will play her part through the Bank to ensure that the project succeeds. She also said that she was very happy to witness the signing ceremony.