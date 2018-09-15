J J Saffa To Meet IMF Boss In London

The Executive Director of Overseas Development Institute (ODI), Alex Thier has invited Sierra Leone’s Finance Minister, Jacob Jusu Saffa to London to speak at a public event on ‘Financing the end of extreme poverty’ and join a high-level breakfast briefing with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Largarde.

Mr. Saffa’s Tuesday breakfast briefing with the IMF boss will be followed by the launch of a major new research on financing for development carried out by the global independent think tank,ODI.

The research finds that 400 million people are expected to live in poverty by 2030 and 85% of those will be in fragile states.

Determined to promote President Bio’s New Direction policies on poverty reduction, the Finance Minister, himself an Economist is expected to dilate on the relationship between foreign aid and poverty reduction in Africa and Sierra Leone specifically over the last ten years of a regime that was notorious for weak economic management, corruption and bad governance.

The Finance Minister is also expected to update Christine Largade about the strides the new regime in Freetown is making to stabilize a battered economy which the New Direction administration of President Julius Maada Bio inherited in April this year.