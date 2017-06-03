JB Dauda Dies In Ghana

Veteran ruling party Politician, Joseph Bandagbla Dauda (popularly known as JB Dauda) passed away in a Ghanaian hospital in Accra yesterday, family members have confirmed.

JB Dauda was a towering political figure in the Eastern Region of Sierra Leone. He served in both the APC and SLPP administrations.

Under the late President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah of the SLPP, Mr. JB Dauda served as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Minister of Finance and Economic Development and later as Senior Adviser to the President at State House.

Under the current APC administration of President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, Mr. JB Dauda served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Minister of Internal Affairs. He was sacked almost three years ago.

Family sources say his remains would be flown home for a fitting funeral in his home town of Kenema.

Tributes from the two leading political parties (APC and SLPP) have started flowing in.

JB Dauda (fondly called Jam Body for Development) will be greatly missed by his friends in both the APC and the SLPP. He was a down-to-earth Politician.