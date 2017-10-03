The latest count shows that, eighteen people are currently aspiring to become the flag bearer of the ruling APC party.

According to reliable sources, of the eighteen aspirants, only three are being seriously considered by the party’s thirty-four member NAC (National Advisory Committee).

One of the three is Joseph F. Kamara fondly called JFK. JFK is considered by many in the party as the best candidate to fly the APC flag in next year’s crucial general elections.

Joseph Kamara has so many admirable qualities. He is young, handsome, approachable, charismatic, photo and telegenic, highly educated, exposed and above all, a very humble man.

If given the opportunity, JFK will turn the tide in favor of the APC Party in March next year. He is a grassroots politician, he belongs to the largest tribe in Sierra Leone (Temne), he hails from the heartland of the APC in Bombali district.

JFK will be able to protect President Koroma’s legacy and even make the APC electable in March 2018.

He will be up against other young and charismatic Politicians like Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio of the SLPP and Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray of the ADP.

The APC cannot afford to put up a candidate that the party would have to spend the whole campaign period defending.

With JFK, the APC will have no headache in selling him to the well over one million young and new voters.

JFK is APC’s best bet!