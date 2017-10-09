JFK Leads APC Opinion Poll

Many APC delegates questioned by pollsters in Freetown and Makeni reveal that, they would prefer to vote for Joseph Kamara to lead the party than any other flag bearer aspirant in the APC Party.

Sixty percent say that they would prefer to vote for their Presidential candidate.

Thirty five percent of those questioned say they would prefer for the Party’s NAC to select their flag bearer candidate.

Five percent say they prefer any of the two methods of election or selection.

Sixty percent say they want the Party’s current Chairman/Leader to retain his position until the March 2018 elections are conducted.

Thirty percent say they want the Party’s Chairman/Leader to remain in office for life.

Five percent say they have no take on the issue.

Sixty five percent say they want the party to have a male running mate.

Twenty percent say they would prefer a female running mate.

Fifteen percent say they have no preference.

The APC National Secretary General, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh reportedly told party supporters in Makeni on Saturday that, the Party’s flag bearer and running mate will be elected/selected at the Party’s delegates’ conference in Makeni on 14th and 15th October, 2017.

He further clarified that, “every constituency, district, region, party organ at home and abroad will participate in the choice of our flag bearer and running mate”.

As we went to press last night, a senior APC official said in Freetown, “We have still not agreed on who is to lead the Party to elections in March 2018”.