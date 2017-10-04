JFK To Lead APC To Elections

It appears as if Joseph F. Kamara fondly called JFK is the man set to fly the APC flag in crucial elections slated for 7th March, 2018.

The ruling APC party delegates are set to elect/select their Presidential candidate for the March 7, 2018 general elections on 15th October, 2017 in the Northern City of Makeni.

So far, eighteen people are aspiring for the top job. Latest reports from reliable APC sources indicate that, the party’s NAC (National Administrative Committee) is seriously considering the candidature of only three aspirants. One of them is Joseph F. Kamara commonly called JFK.

By all indications, JFK is tipped to become the party’s standard bearer in March 2018. He is seen by many as a grassroots Politician and a friend of the poor and deprived masses.

JFK is a very charismatic man. He is loved and admired by many people, both within the APC party and outside the party. Many people see JFK as one of the untainted Politicians in the APC party.

He has held several important positions. At the hybrid Special Court for Sierra Leone, he served as Deputy Prosecutor.

After a successful tenure at the Special Court, JFK was appointed as Sierra Leone’s Anti Corruption Commission czar.

After a successful tenure at the ACC, JFK was appointed as Sierra Leone’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Many people see JFK as the best Presidential candidate for the APC in the March 7, 2018 Presidential elections.

For the past several months, JFK has succeeded in winning hearts and minds across the country.

The APC grassroots Politician, JFK is the best Presidential candidate that the APC will put up in March 2018.