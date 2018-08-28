JJ Saffa Leaves UAE For China

Finance Minister, Jacob Jusu Saffa will join President Julius Maada Bio in China today as part of the official delegation for the State Visit to that country.

The Finance Minister left the shores of Sierra Leone last week for Dubai where he participated in the first Conference on Infrastructure Development for Africa which was held at the prestigious Burj Al Arab Hotel.

The conference which brought together Finance Ministers, Heads of Infrastructure institutions, bankers and government officials focused their discussions on financing and managing infrastructure projects.

The conference also discussed reasons for failed projects and created a platform for networking.

Representing Sierra Leone at this maiden edition of the conference was Mr. Saffa and the Chairman of the Presidential Infrastructure Initiative, Dr. John Tambi.

President Bio’s state visit to China will be followed by the Forum for China/Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a two day World Bank Meeting in China which will be attended by the Finance Minister.