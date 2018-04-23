JJ Saffa Unlocks Donor Support For Salone

The Minister of Finance designate, Jacob Jusu Saffa is at an advanced stage of successfully negotiating an economic recovery program for Sierra Leone as a major step towards unlocking donor support to the country.

Speaking with the leadership teams of the IMF African Division and African Development Bank, DFID among other donors during the joint World Bank/ IMF Spring meeting in Washington DC last week, Mr. Saffa told experts that it was clear that the Ernest Bai Koroma government left behind a battered economy which requires what he termed as “bull dozer actions and hard policy choices” to pull it out.

The Finance Minister designate told a team of experts that government is confronted with huge macroeconomic imbalances ranging from high inflation, high debt burden, low reserves, wide external balances of payments account, huge arrears owed to contractors, huge wage bill and unregulated conditions of service for selected cronies of the former President.

He said the recovery program was key to stabilizing the economy and will mark the return of major donors to the country.

Mr. Saffa and team which included the Financial Secretary, Sahr Jusu and a member of the government Transition Team, Dr. Alie Kabba returned home yesterday.