JOB Objects To PPRC Rules & Regulations

Barrister Abu B.S. Sangarie (ESQ) of Navo and Sangarie Law Firm in Freetown has written to the Chairman of PPRC (Political Parties Registration Commission) on behalf of Mr. John Benjamin objecting to the recently published Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the election of the SLPP Presidential candidate as gazetted in Government Notice NO51 dated 7th March, 2017.

He said that, Mr. John Benjamin (his client) believes that the said Rules and Regulations “were made and published in total violation of the spirit and intendment of the Supreme Court Judgment dated 15th December, 2015, particularly Orders 2 and 3 therein in the matter entitled S.C. 4/2015 between Allie Essa Bangura and Others and Chief Bai Shebora Somanoh Kapen II and others”.

He continued that the Notice dated 16th March, 2017 inviting objections from the SLPP and the general public in respect of the said published Rules and Regulations “contravenes Section 24 of the Political Parties Act 2002”.

Mr. Benjamin called on the current SLPP NEC to comply with the said Supreme Court Ruling by “limiting its mandate to organize elections for National Officers since their tenure of office has expired and not to border itself with making Rules and Regulations for the election of the SLPP Presidential candidate”.

He reiterated his client’s “full and unshaken commitment to the resolution of the above concern through genuine and sincere dialogue to save the party from unwarranted court action”.

Mr. John Benjamin is firmly in the SLPP flagbearer race as a candidate, according to a spokesman for Team JOB.