John Benjamin Resigns

The former Chairman and Leader of the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party, John Oponjo Benjamin has resigned from the All Aspirants Alliance (AAA) In a three page letter dated February 17th, 2017 and addressed to individual members of the Alliance, Mr. Benjamin said he was leaving the group to pursue his own flagbearer ambition without “recourse to any alliance arrangement” As the immediate past Chairman and Leader of the SLPP, Mr Benjamin emphasized that the continuation of the AAA could be seen as a “further perpetuation of division in the party” .



Details later.